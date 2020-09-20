Thomas R. Burman

August 31, 1938 - September 11, 2020

LAKELAND, FLORIDA/Formerly of Racine - Thomas Robert Burman, age 82, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Racine, WI, August 31, 1938, son of the late Thomas and Mary (Nee: Drier) Burman.

Tom graduated from Tigerton High School "Class of 1955". Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy from Jun 1956 to Aug 1959. On July 30, 1960 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Gloria J. Rasmussen and together they raised 4 children, Sue, Sherrie, Tim and Tom. Gloria passed away August 21, 2013. Tom was employed by Wisconsin Bell for many years and later retired from AT&T in 1994. He enjoyed fishing, cards, golf and sitting by the pool. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, endless joy for life and playing cards with family and friends. Above all, Tom treasured time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Survivors are his children, Sue (Don) Gundersen of Sun Prairie, WI, Sherrie (Russell) Mixon of Lakeland, FL, Tim (Tracy) Burman of Bloomer, WI, Tom (Tanya) Burman of Mascoutah, IL; seven grandchildren, Adam, Nick, Russell II, Dane, Peyton, Bailey, and Kamdyn; seven great-grandchildren, Kayla, Brooklyn, Jordyn, Devon, Oliver, Aubrey and Riley; brother, Delmar (Alice) Burman of Racine; in-laws, James (Charlie) Rasmussen, Judy (Chuck) Niesen all of Racine; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Burman.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 11:00 am. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 10 am – 11 am. Masks are required and will be available if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Thomas Burman page, select service, and select live stream.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to the health care team at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

