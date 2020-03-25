Thomas R. Herman

January 24, 1947 - March 12, 2020

Thomas R. Herman, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.

He was born in Madison, WI on January 24, 1947, the son of the late John and Barbara (nee: Kenzler) Herman.

Tom was a graduate of Whitefish Bay High School. He later earned his BBA in finance from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. On June 6, 1981, he was united in marriage to Joan Elsmo.

Tom is survived by two daughters from his first marriage, Bridget Herman and Allison (Chris) Delaney; his brother William (Laurie) Herman and brothers-in-law Robert Olive, Marc (JoAnne) Elsmo, and Brian (Deborah) DelCampo; his nieces Katie (Michael) Henning and Dr. Elizabeth Elsmo (Benjamin Thomas) and nephew David (Andrea) Elsmo; and his dear friends Steve and Chris.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Elsmo Herman, his parents, and brother James.

In keeping with his wishes, no services were held.

If you would wish to make a memorial donation in honor of Tom, please make donations to Hope Safe House or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

