Thomas "Rep" Repischak
1941 - 2020
Thomas "Rep" Repischak

8/04/1941- 8/12/2020

On August 12th, 2020, Tom left us to be reunited with his departed parents and his brothers Ronnie (Donna), Joe (Carol) and Terry (Jean); whom he missed very much.

Tom was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on August 4th, 1941. He was wed on June 16th, 1962, to Diana, the love of his life. During his lifetime, Tom took on many roles. He was a member of the Milwaukee Police Department for nearly 30 years, retiring as a detective. He served the people of Muskego as an Alderman. He was a business owner for a number of years before taking on his most enjoyable and satisfying role - that of the much loved Papa to his grandchildren, Samantha, Sarah, Evan and Kaitlin.

He is survived by Diana, as well as his three sons Robert (Christine), Steve, and Eric (Kristin). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jean, as well as many nephews, nieces, and friends. According to his wishes, no funeral service will be held. He also believed that we should not cry that his life is over, but rather smile and be joyful for the time we got to share together. Although he did not wish to have a funeral service, he said nothing of a party.

The family believes it is only proper to take advantage of this oversight. Once it is socially/medically safe to gather together, a party will be planned to share memories of Tom and our time with him.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

29134 Evergreen Drive

Waterford, WI 53185

262-514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
