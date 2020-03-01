Thomas S. Sommers

December 26,1925 - February 19,2020

With a smile on his face and a song in his heart, Thomas Stephen Sommers died peacefully February 19, 2020 at the age of 94.

Born December 26, 1925, Tom was blessed with a rich life. A graduate of Marquette University Law School class of 1952, Tom practiced family law in Milwaukee for over 40 years. He served his country in WWII and was a proud member of the American Legion Post in Minocqua. His life was abundantly blessed with family and friends. Married to Janette (Nettie) for 54 years, they raised six children and watched as the family grew to include loving in-laws, and 9 grandchildren. Tom lived to welcome 3 great grandchildren as well. Tom loved his family and lived life to its fullest. He was fortunate to have a dear companion, Mary Ellen Zickus, to happily share his last years.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, loving wife, Janette (Nettie Ocvirk) and daughter Cynthia (Ruffin). He is survived by his children Mary Kay Sommers, Paul (Terry)Sommers, Chris Sommers(Susan Blase), Bill (Vicki) Sommers, Susan (Keith) Templin, his loving companion/golf partner, Mary Ellen Zickus and his grandchildren, Andy (Rachel) Sommers, Rebecca (Doug) Goetz, Sarah Sommers, Madison Sommers, Max Templin, Sam Templin, Holly Porter, Zak Porter, Jane Sommers. He is further survived by loving nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9AM-10:45AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, WI 53130), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM.

