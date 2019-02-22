Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Vanderwerff. View Sign

Thomas L.Vanderwerff February 18, 1951 - February 21, 2019 Thomas L. “Rabbit” Vanderwerff, 68, of Silver Lake, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center of Burlington. Born on February 18, 1951 in Burlington, Wisconsin, he was the son of Leo and Betty (nee Reesman) Vanderwerff. He spent his early life in Kenosha County where he graduated from Wilmot Union High School. He continued to live in Kenosha County, spending a short time in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tom was owner of his own fencing business. He was an avid pool player and member of the Fox River Men’s Pool League for several years. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. Tom is survived by his mother, Betty Vanderwerff; and siblings, Carol (Mark) Brogelman, Dave (Debbie) Vanderwerff, Peggi (Michael) Kennedy, Bob (Cheryl) Vanderwerff, Joanie (Paul) Beinecke, Mary (Santo) Sanfilippo, Jeanine (Bill) Steffenhagen and Lora (Rich) Epping. He was preceded in death by his father Leo, and nephews, Rob Bellinger and Riley Schmucker. The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Hospital and the Silver Lake Rescue Squad for their care during this time. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church’s Biersack Center, 6211 – 344th Ave. New Munster, WI 53152. A cremation and private burial will take place at a later date. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434



625 Browns Lake Dr.

Burlington , WI 53105

