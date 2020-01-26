Thomas W. Reshan
RACINE – Mr. Thomas W. Reshan, 97, passed away at his residence on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Grace Lutheran Church (3700 Washington Ave.) on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Brian Crane officiating. Please see Tuesday's paper for a full obituary. You may also check the funeral home's website for more information.
