Thor D. Thornton

May 22, 1993 – July 7, 2019

CALEDONIA – Thor Donald Thornton, age 26, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Thor was born in Racine on May 22, 1993 to Kenneth Donald Thornton and Cheryl Rognsvoog-Thornton. He was a 2011 graduate of JI Case High School and was pursuing a graphic arts degree from Gateway. Thor was employed as a demolition expert and finishing carpenter in the renovation of historic buildings at River Place Lofts in Milwaukee. Among his interests, Thor enjoyed hobbies that were adventurous, such as: skateboards, motorcycles, bicycles, snowboarding, martial arts, fishing and hunting. Extremely artistic, Thor's passion was painting amazing wall murals and he was a self-taught tattoo artist. Thor did not collect friends…..he collected families. When you became Thor's friend, your whole extended family became a part of Thor's life.

Surviving are his beautiful daughter, Evelyn Mabel Munch (age 14-months); mom & dad, Cheri & Ken; maternal grandmother, Connie (Pellegrino) Klofonda; sisters & brother, Akashia (Elisha Allen) Vasey-Allen, Jason Vasey, and Tia Thornton. Thor was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Don and Jean (nee: Kwapil) Thornton; and his maternal grandfathers, Leo Rognsvoog and Jim Klofonda.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:30 am in Lutheran Church of the Resurrection (322 Ohio Street) with Pastor Karen Pahl officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in Lutheran Church of the Resurrection on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:30 am. In memory of Thor, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com