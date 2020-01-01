Timothy A. Marshall

February 8, 1966 – December 28, 2019

RACINE – Timothy Alan Marshall, age 53, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Timothy was born in Racine on February 8, 1966 to the late Bruce Marshall and Lee Ann (nee: Rechterman) Buckau. He loved his country and enjoyed fishing, music, Green Bay Packers, Notre Dame football, cars, and was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan. Most of all, Timothy was all about his children, and especially his grandchildren. They were his world!

Surviving are his children, Michael A. (Nikki) Marshall and Nicholas Z. (Karen Stephan) Marshall; grandchildren, Shawn, Savannah, Aidan and Timothy; sisters, Joanne (Carl) Ciske, Lori Marshall, Jennifer Marshall and Mary Fugate; his beloved cat, Captain; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In accordance with Timothy's wishes, private services will be held.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com