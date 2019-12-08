Timothy G. Binder

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Timothy G. Binder

Timothy G. Binder, age 60, of Racine passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service for Tim will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at the Kemper Center from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. A full obituary can be found on the funeral home's website.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 8, 2019
