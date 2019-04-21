Timothy J. Lauerman
Timothy J. Lauerman, age 61, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1-3 pm to share memories of Tim. A fundraiser will follow at 4 pm at Rogers Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin St. Memorials to his daughter Abby have been suggested. Please visit the funeral home website for full obituary.
