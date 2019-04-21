Timothy J. Lauerman

Obituary
Timothy J. Lauerman

Timothy J. Lauerman, age 61, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1-3 pm to share memories of Tim. A fundraiser will follow at 4 pm at Rogers Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin St. Memorials to his daughter Abby have been suggested. Please visit the funeral home website for full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 21, 2019
