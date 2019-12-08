Timothy James Kransel

April 30, 1961 - November 28, 2019

Kransel, Timothy James, age 58, of Delavan, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019. Timothy was born to Donald "Mike" and Aileen (nee. Heilala) Kransel April 30, 1961 in Burlington, Wisconsin. Tim grew up in Rochester and attended Waterford High School. He worked at HPI Nichols in Sturtevant and briefly at the Allis-Chalmers proving grounds in Franklin, WI. With his family he relocated to Golden Gate, Florida where he worked in commercial and residential construction; and for a short time at a Budweiser distribution center driving truck. Tim was a Green Bay Packers fan. For the past 5 years Tim lived in Delavan with his friend and companion Therese Vincent. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Timothy is survived by his loving mother Aileen, daughter Angie, brothers Steve, Michael and Kris (Jill); and his significant other Therese.

Preceded in death by his father Donald "Mike", son Matthew, and one brother Scott.

The family gives their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Mercy Hospital of Janesville for the great effort and care given to Tim.

