Timothy John Majchrowitz

June 3, 1945 - October 21, 2019

RACINE - Timothy John Majchrowitz, 74, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Tim was born to the late Leo and Mildred (nee: Holzschuh) Majchrowitz on June 3, 1945, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Patricia Marie Adams on June 28, 1969, at St. Patrick's Church in Racine.

Tim worked as a traffic manager at McGraw-Edison and then worked as a receiving and shipping supervisor at Western Publishing. He was a proud member of St. Edward's Catholic Church. In his younger days, Tim loved playing softball. He was a lifelong fisherman, and often fished with his brother, brother-in-law, and cousin at his cabin on Lake Shishebogama. He shared his passion for fishing with everyone, but particularly his granddaughters by teaching them how to fish. Tim also enjoyed spending time on the lake where he taught his girls (Amy, Katie, and Liz) how to water ski. He was as an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan, watching the games whenever he could. Above all, Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. He took great care of his family and cherished every moment he had with them.

Left to cherish Tim's memory is his loving wife, Patricia Majchrowitz; daughters: Amy (Cameron) Malone and Katie Barrows; granddaughters: Makayla Barrows and Sophie Malone; sisters-in-law: Judy Majchrowitz and Carolyn (Bob) Rashlager; cousin-in-law, Audrey Klescewski; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Tim is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Majchrowitz; sisters: Joanne Majchrowitz and Julie Kipp; cousin, Stan "Butch" Klescewski; and nephew, Michael Majchrowitz.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12 pm. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10 am until the time of mass. Inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to thank Kat, John, and Tom in the cardiac ICU at Ascension All Saints Hospital for the excellent care they provided during Tim's last hours.

