Timothy John Majchrowitz (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the family and friends. May God..."
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Timothy John Majchrowitz

June 3, 1945 - October 21, 2019

RACINE - Timothy John Majchrowitz, 74, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12 pm. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10 am until the time of mass. Inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.