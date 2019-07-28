Timothy John Stein

March 11, 1965 - July 24, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Timothy John Stein, 54, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

He was born in Milwaukee on March 11, 1965, the son of the late Ross and Alice (nee: Davis) Stein. On November 22, 2003 was united in marriage with Tressa Kitelinger-Prudhom.

Tim (nicknamed FYRPIX) was a photographer for many fire departments throughout S.E. Wisconsin, taking great pride in utilizing his talents to help them in documenting their histories, investigations, and photographing firefighters and rescue responders give of themselves on each call.

He shared these journeys through his website www.fyrpix.com.

He was a member of Living Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed being in the company of his family whenever possible.

In addition to his life's companion, Tressa, Tim is survived by his children, Nicole Stein, Felecia (Kevin) Ollila, Vanessa (fiance, Tri Vo) Stein, Shali Stein and John-Ross Stein; his grandchildren, Leo, Adam and Noah; and MANY other extended relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday evening for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will take place at Living Faith Lutheran Church (2915 Wright Ave.) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.

The Stein family wishes to thank the South Shore Fire and Rescue Department, Mount Pleasant Police and the Cardiovascular staff at All Saints for their extraordinary efforts to save Tim.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com