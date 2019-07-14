Tinh Tu Nguyen

April 24, 1959 – July 11, 2019

RACINE - Tinh Tu Nguyen, 60, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Tu's funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

