1/1
Todd Michael Zieglmeier
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Todd Michael Zieglmeier

1969 - 2020

RACINE – Todd Michael Zieglmeier, 50, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Todd was born November 23, 2969, the son of Barb (Lewis) Shaw and the late August Zieglmeier. Todd left behind his much loved children, Ukaia Roby, Leeanni Zieglmeier and Kallie Phillips; his sisters and brother, Jackie (Gregg) Landreman, Jill King, Donna (Richard) Melton, Debra (Frank) Paton, Julie (Rick) Davis and John (Patti) Zieglmeier. Todd was also an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindyh Phillips.

Todd will be remembered as a son, father, brother, uncle and friend. We will never forget your smile.

In keeping with Todd's wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service will be held.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 11, 2020
All My Love and sympathy to Todd's family and children. I will never forget that shining personality and big heart! You will be missed my friend...
Suzy Cruz
Friend
July 11, 2020
He will be greatly missed.
Nicki Phillips
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved