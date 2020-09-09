1/1
Tom Krueger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Tom Krueger

December 7, 1924 - September 6, 2020

Tom Krueger passed away Sunday, September 6, at 95 years old.

He moved his family from Indiana to Wisconsin in the 1950's, setting up his concrete step business and working for JI Case. He retired as Sales Rep for Modern Plate Company in Racine.

He and his wife, Lee (who passed away in March, 2011), enjoyed a lifetime together filled with love of family and friends, laughter, music, great adventures, skiing in winters, sailing on Lake Michigan in summers, and celebrating at the Racine Yacht Club. After retiring, Tom turned to golfing on the course surrounding his Florida community where he and Lee lived nearly 20 years.

Tom is survived by his daughter, son, daughter in law: Susan Krueger, Thomas John Krueger, Jane Krueger; grandchildren: Thomas Michael Krueger, Jennifer and Jason Skalecki, Josephine Neumiller; great grandchildren, a big beautiful extended family originating in Indiana, and his wonderful, beloved friends. His memory lives in our hearts forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved