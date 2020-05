Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Tonya's life story with friends and family

Share Tonya's life story with friends and family

Tonya R. Stuckey April 4, 1974 - May 3, 2020 RACINE - Age 46.Peacefully passed away on May 3, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10 AM- 12 PM. Funeral at 12 PM. Services Entrusted to Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Reid's New Golden Gate ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net 414-358-0538



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store