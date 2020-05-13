Tonya R. Stuckey
1974 - 2020
Tonya R. Stuckey April 4, 1974 - May 3, 2020 RACINE - Age 46.Peacefully passed away on May 3, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10 AM- 12 PM. Funeral at 12 PM. Services Entrusted to Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Reid's New Golden Gate ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net 414-358-0538

Published in Journal Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
MAY
13
Service
12:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family and especially her children. Praying for strength through this hard time.
Mercedes Jackson
May 11, 2020
We give our condolences to the entire Stuckey family. We pray for strength
Godfrey Campbell
Friend
May 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to Sharon & Tonya children & grandchild & the Stuckey & Anderson family Love all❤❤❤
Shanda Smith
Family
