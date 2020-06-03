Trevor L. Jackson RACINE - Trevor L. Jackson, 35, was called home by his Loving Savior on Thursday, May 30, 2020. His Homegoing Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4th at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Mound Cemetery on Friday, June 5th at 10:00 a.m. Please see our website for the complete obituary. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000 draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.