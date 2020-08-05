Trudy Louise Drews

1943 - 2020

Trudy Louise Drews, age 76, of Waterford, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Trudy was born September 29, 1943 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (nee. Greger) Koszuth. The youngest of five children, Mom and Dad said she was the "petunia in the onion patch". She was raised in Milwaukee, attended South Division High School, and graduated from U. W. Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in Science Education. She taught Business Education in the Milwaukee School System for 26 years. Trudy married Richard Drews Jr. on August 19, 1972. They built a home in 1979 in Rochester, WI. Trudy and Dick enjoyed the family home at Pelican Lake and special outings, dining out and visiting the Milwaukee County Zoo. They also enjoyed traveling to visit relatives and friends.

Trudy was a "People Person". She cared about everyone she met and enjoyed surprising her friends and family with special gifts. Despite her medical problems and living at Waterford Senior Living for several years, she always had a smile when someone stopped to talk to her.

Trudy is survived by her loving husband Dick, brother Steve (Patricia) Koszuth, sisters-in-law Barbara (Ronald) Kahl and Debra (Thomas) Cook; many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, brother James (Madeline) Greger, sisters Mary (Daniel) Stoner, and Theresia (Russell) Crawford; nephews Joseph Frankenberger and Brian Greger; great nephew David Spyke.

Thank you so much to Allay Hospice Team who spent time caring for Trudy and gave great support to the family, to the Waterford Senior Memory Care administration and caregivers and to the Mealy Funeral Home staff.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 7, 2020, from 10 AM to 10:45 AM with Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to St Thomas Catholic Church or the Wisconsin Humane Society.

