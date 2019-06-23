Ty' Rese Davion West

December 29, 2000 - June 15, 2019

RACINE - Ty' Rese Davion West "Rese", 18, was called Home by his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in Racine on December 29, 2000, the son of Dwight Person Jr. and Monique Da Nae West. "Rese" attended Horlick High School Class of 2019, where he was an outstanding football and basketball player. Ty' Rese worked for McDonalds.

Surviving are his parents Monique West and Dwight (Tynesha) Person Jr. ; grandparents, Barbara West, Sandra "Rusty" and Dwight Person Sr.; great-grandmother, Doris Stewart; siblings, Kameron, Aniyah, Na Riyah West, Alonte' , Dwight III, Amarion Person, and Alijah Person, step-siblings, Tyshaila and Micheala Poole; godparents, Rebecca McGregor and Tellus Ellis; longtime friends, Kyanna White, Tumnina Shannon Billy Summers, and Dashaun Brown. Ty' Rese is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded death by his great grandmother Willie Mae West, great uncle Bill West, grandfather, Archie Stewart, and two great-grandfathers, Ernest Stewart and John Earl Jones, cousin, Antoinette "Toni" West.

His Homegoing Service will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St. on Friday, June 28th, at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop L.L. Kirby officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Please see our website for more information.

