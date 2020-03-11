Tyron L. Ellis"Rone Da Streetpoet"

July 14, 1991 – March 1, 2020

RACINE – Tyron LaDell Ellis, age 28, lost his life as the result of an automobile accident early Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Tyron was born in Racine on July 14, 1991 to Tracy Adell Daniels and David Tyrone Ellis. A graduate of Baker High School in Mobile, AL, he was currently employed by the McLane Company in Sturtevant. Known in the music industry as "Rone Da StreetPoet," Tyron loved the Hip-Hop culture and worked passionately at perfecting his craft. However, his family was his everything.

Surviving are his parents, Tracy (Byron) Daniels and David (Retha) Ellis; siblings, David T. Ellis & Tyler D. (Taylor) McGuire; also, Ashley (Richard) DeBerry, Clarretha (DeJerrian) Smith, Byron Daniels, Bryttrise Daniels, Quandre Daniels, Jaylyn Watts & Kiona Daniels; grandmothers, Antoinette Cosey and Sakinah Abdullah; fiancé, Madivel Flores; daughter, Stanneisha Malone-Wells. Tyron was very close to Madi's parents, David Lopez Flores & Anita Flores; Madi's sisters, Angel Serna, Veronica Flores and AnnaLisa Flores; Godsons, Kaylob Marzette and Isaiah Flores; many other family members & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Tyron was preceded in death by his grandfathers, David T. Jones & Syid T. Abdullah and grandmother, Walter M. Ellis.

A Homegoing Service celebrating Tyron's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am in Greater Grace Temple Church, 522 N. Memorial Drive. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

