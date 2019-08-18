Ulrich Hans Adam

12/25/1947 - 8/13/2019

Ulrich "Uli" (71) passed away peacefully at Zilber Hospice Center, with his wife of 48 years by his side.

Ulrich was born in Kleekamp, a small village in Soviet controlled East Germany. Surviving under the Soviet regime was challenging, so when he was a young boy his family escaped to West Germany. After living in refugee camps for two years, his family emigrated to the U.S. and settled in Greenfield, WI. Ulrich later graduated with a BS and Masters from UW-Platteville, where he also met his future bride.

Ulrich married his "Liebchen" - Elaine Rozum - on August 14, 1971.

Ulrich taught technical education for 33 years at Union Grove High School. In addition to teaching woodworking, welding, and drafting, he also spearheaded the WINGS program to place students in trade-oriented internships. He was instrumental in writing and receiving grants from various sources to keep the machinery in his classroom up to date so his students were versed in the latest technologies. Outside the classroom, he coached boys and girls golf for 29 years. His heart was always with golf and the power it has to teach young people discipline and integrity.

After retirement, golf became his full-time job, "I play Monday through Friday. I walk nine holes every morning. That's my exercise." Ulrich was a dedicated family man. He cherished time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, often spent golfing, fishing, playing cards, and sharing good food and good bourbon.

He is survived by his wife Elaine; daughter, Rebecca Pieters (Michael); sons Mark (Amy) and Stephen (Kora) Adam; his brothers Helmut (Chris) and Jürgen (Chris) Adam. His grandchildren Adam Pieters, Ellie Pieters, Harrison Adam, Benjamin Adam, and Hans Adam have brought him much pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Waldemar and Irma Adam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are requested to go to Ulrich's chosen charities. There will be a private graveside ceremony in Burlington, WI.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com