Ulysses Wooden, Sr.

Resident of Racine. Age 80yrs. January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11AM at United Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1327 Blake Ave.

Visitation Monday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:

Northwest Funeral Chapel O'Bee, Ford & Frazier, 6630 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53218 ,(414)462-6020.