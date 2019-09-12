Ursula Buehmann

UNION GROVE - Ursula Buehmann, 94, passed away in the Oak Ridge Care Center, in Union Grove, on Friday, September 7, 2019. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 12th at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com