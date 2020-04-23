Valentine "Val" A. Pawlowski

June 29, 1935 - April 19, 2020

Valentine "Val" A. Pawlowski, 84, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Racine, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Val was born on June 29, 1935 in Racine, son of the late Thomas and Helen (Pecynsky) Pawlowski. He married Lillian Kiley on January 18, 1958 in Racine.

Val is survived by his children, Ray (Dawn) Pawlowski, Ken (Lori) Pawlowski and Tim (Tanya) Pawlowski; grandchildren, Thomas, Douglas, Michael, Steven and Ben Pawlowski, Michael Lodl and Zack Cheek and brothers, Ed (Joann) Pawlowski and Stan (Diane) Pawlowski. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lillian on March 25, 2019; sister Bernice and brother, Thomas.

Val's wishes were not to have any formal service.

19 April 1995

To whom it may concern:

The day will come when my body will lie upon a white sheet neatly tucked under four corners of a mattress located in a hospital busily occupied with the living and the dying.

At a certain moment, a doctor will determine that my brain has ceased to function and that, for all intents and purposes, my life has stopped.

When that happens, do not attempt to instill artificial life into my body by the use of a machine.

And don't call this my Death Bed. Let it be called the Bed of Life, and let my body be taken from it to help others lead fuller lives.

Give my sight to the man who has never seen a sunrise, a baby's face or love in the eyes of a woman.

Give my heart to a person whose heart has caused nothing but endless days of pain.

Give my blood to a teenager who was pulled from the wreckage of his car, so that he might live to see his grandchildren play. Give my kidneys to one who depends on a machine to exist.

Take my bones, every muscle, every fiber and nerve in my body and find a way to make a crippled child walk.

Explore every corner of my brains. Take my cells, if necessary, and let them grow so that someday a speechless boy will shout at the crack of a bat and a deaf girl will hear the sound of rain against her window.

Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes in the water and the waves of Moody Lake so that the fish will flourish and that God will remember how much I appreciated my many hours of enjoyment on God's waters that he let me use.

If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all prejudice against my fellow man.

If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or a word to someone who needs you.

If you do all that I have asked, I will live forever.

One of God's children,

Val A. Pawlowski

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com