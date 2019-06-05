Valeria Weiss

September 19, 1930 - May 30, 2019

CALEDONIA – Valeria Weiss, 88, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

She was born in Racine on September 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (nee: Herda) Reichel. Val graduated from William Horlick High School in 1948.

On October 1, 1955 she married Charles Weiss and they shared 39 wonderful years together and a beautiful daughter Sharlene. Chuck preceded her in death on November 22, 1994. Val was also preceded in death by their beloved daughter, Sharlene (Gardner Grady) Weiss.

Val was an animal lover and treasured her many dogs and cats over the years, as well as her extended families animals. She also enjoyed gardening with her yard being her pride and joy. Val also loved being in the company of her family over the years, sharing meals and stories of her childhood growing up on the farm. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her brother, Edward (Sylvia) Reichel of Shelley, ID; special nieces and nephew, Vicky (Tom) Lober, Richard (Sharon) Hellesen and Marilyn Schultz all of Racine; as well as many other close family members. Val was also preceded in death by her sisters, Viola Hellesen, Irene Hellesen, Eleanor White, Helen Deinken, Mary Maresh; and her brothers, Frank, Steve, John and Sonny Reichel.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, June 7, 2019, 2019 for a visitation from 1-2 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Val would have preferred memorials be made out to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017) in memory of her daughter, Shar.

