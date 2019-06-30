Velma Hardiman

June 8, 1924 - June 25, 2019

Velma Hardiman, 95, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home.

She was born June 8, 1924 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Shelley and Josephine (NEE: Lewis) Chattman. She married Andrew Fenderson who passed away in 1963. She later married William Hardiman who passed away in 1983. She was a member of the Ladies club, she enjoyed playing cards, dancing, listening to music, and loved listening to gospel music after church on Sunday's. Velma enjoyed cooking and watching soap operas, but most of all she cherished taking care of her family and spending time with them.

Velma will be deeply missed by her sons Andrew Fenderson and John (Florence) Fenderson, 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, special cousin Mattie McGruder, special friend Claudine Reese and special nieces Sarah Graham and Lula Smith. She is preceded in death by her brothers John Chattman, Elmer Chattman, sisters Lillie Belle Wright, and Alice Rainey. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Velma is preceded in death by her two husbands Andrew Fenderson and William Hardiman, daughter Luvenia, and son Vaughan.

The family will receive guests for visitation at Strouf Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services for Velma will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Faith Christian Fellowship (1200 Racine St.) at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive guests at the church on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.