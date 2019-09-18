Velma R. Andersen

October 9, 1926 - September 15, 2019

Velma R. Andersen, 92, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Brookdale in Kenosha.

Born in Middleton, Idaho on October 9, 1926, she was the daughter of Jessie "Pete" and Alta (nee Hulbert) Myers. Her early life was spent in Idaho where she was salutatorian of her class at Middleton High School. She also attended Boise Teacher's College, Dominican College and University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

On April 3, 1954 in Winnemucca, Nevada, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Andersen Jr. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2011. Velma was a resident of the Burlington area for over 40 years. She was a teacher for the Kenosha School District, specializing in diagnostics of children with learning disabilities. She also co-authored a book of English diagnostic tests for children. Velma was a member of First Congregational Church in Rochester and a member of the NRA. She was an avid bicyclist who enjoyed camping, hiking and gardening, and had numerous flower gardens at her home.

Velma is survived by her children, Lawrence Andersen III and Chuck (Maria Dolores) Andersen; grandchildren, Lawrence (Jamie) Andersen IV, Ronald (Frances) Andersen and Charles Andersen Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; great-great grandson, Kolten and siblings, Lindy Myers, Joan Endicott and Roberta Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Brady and brothers Clint and Duane.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church in Rochester.

Services for Velma will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM at First Congregational Church in Rochester. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 PM until 6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM and again on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at the church. Burial will follow the service at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com