Verna LaPlante
1919 - 2020
Verna LaPlante

1919 - 2020

RACINE-Verna (nee: Hansen) LaPlante, 101, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Home Harbor Assisted Living.

She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on January 3, 1919, the daughter of the late Alfred and Thora (nee: Petersen) Hansen. On July 23, 1938 she was united in marriage to Elmer LaPlante. Verna was co-owner with her husband of Cozy Acres Grocery Store on the corner of Highway 11 and Cozy Acres Road for many years. Her husband built the building with the family home attached. She also was employed by Nelson Brothers and Stromm on Racine Street during the war. Verna was a member of the former Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Her deep faith and love of Jesus and her family brought her happiness, longevity and an extraordinary life of memories to cherish forever.

Verna loved to fish with her husband, sons and her sisters. She enjoyed working with her hands, crafting, quilting, crocheting, knitting and making rag rugs.

Surviving are her children, Dan (Mary), Larry (Karin), Kenny, Dave (Lisa), and Karen (Don) Melton, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer on March 28, 1983, son, Don (Sherry) LaPlante and a grandson, Jerad Melton.

Private family services have been held with burial at West Lawn Memorial Park.

A special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice, Home Harbor and caregivers, Michelle and Sally for the kind care given to Verna

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
