Vernon Glenn Guilliams

9/4/1937 - 7/14/2020

Farragut, Tennessee - Vernon Glenn Guilliams, age 82, of Farragut, Tennessee, formerly of Union Grove, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Vernon retired as General Manager of Asian Operations from J I Case International after thirty years of service. He was a veteran of the U S Navy and served in the first Peace Corps group under President Kennedy in the Dominican Republic.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ruiz Guilliams; sons, Michael Guilliams of Union Grove, Thomas Guilliams and wife Lori of Iola, Wisconsin, Paul Guilliams of San Marcos, California; grandchildren, Zachary Guilliams and wife Hannah, Caleb Guilliams, Naomi VanPietersom and husband Jonah, Joshua Guilliams, Katherine Guilliams, Elisabeth Guilliams, Matthew Guilliams and Grace Guilliams; great grandson, Hudson Vernon Guilliams; brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Sandy Guilliams of Hinkley, Minnesota.

Graveside services will be held in Wisconsin at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Choices Resource Center, www.choicesresource.com

