Vernon Jump

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Jump.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Church
3626 Green Bay Rd
Racine, WI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Church
3626 Green Bay Rd
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vernon Jump

RACINE - Vernon Jump born into eternal life on October 14, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years Margery. Loving father of Dennis Jump, Cheri Boggs, Cynthia (Art) Lopez . He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Florence Mercado, Irene Balken, Elsie Hoffman, and two brothers, Earl Jump and Kenneth Jump. He will be dearly missed by his brother Raymond (Trish) Jump; sister Alvina Westling; proud grandfather of Hayley Boggs. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was a Tool and Die maker, but also a master of all trades. He loved every opportunity to be with family and friends. His warmth & kindness brought smiles to all he met. Vernon enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards.

A celebration of life will be held at Grace Church, 3626 Green Bay Rd, Racine, WI 53405 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Visitation starting at 10:30 a.m., service at 12:00 p.m. with luncheon to follow.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.