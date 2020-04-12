Vernon Leroy Olsen

March 22, 1930 – April 5, 2020

Vernon L. Olsen, 90, formerly of Racine, passed away at his home in Avon Park, FL on April 5, 2020. He was born in Racine on March 22, 1930 to Theodore and Freda Olsen. He was married to Elaine (Seeger) Olsen for 55 years until her death in 2003. In 2006, he married Marie (MacKnight) Olsen. They were married for 14 years until his death.

Vern was a professional truck driver (member of Teamsters Union) for 40 plus years. After retirement, he worked many years cutting grass for Mt. Pleasant Park Dept. In his mid-sixties, he began to play golf, and surprisingly, enjoyed this newly found pastime. Above everything else, spending quality time with his family was his greatest joy. Nothing made him happier than being around those he loved.

Before retirement, spending as much time up north with his wife and grandchildren is what he truly enjoyed. After retirement, spending six months each year in Florida was the frosting on his cake. Right up to the end, Vern was friendly, generous, hard-working and always willing to go the extra mile for those he cared about. He will be dearly missed by his beloved family.

Vern is survived by his wife, Marie; daughters – Diane (David) Beck; Nancy (Robert) Gustin; and son – Scott Olsen. Dearly loved by grandchildren – Ben (Lisa) Beck, Bart (Michelle) Bolman, Alison Bolman, Lindsey (Adam) Tippery and Bryan Olsen; step-grandchildren – Rhonda Parker, Jennifer (Ryan) Fuhrman, KiAnn Wright and Kati (Kevin) Walters. He is further loved by 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister – Bonnie (Jack) Leffelman and brothers-in-law – Alan Seeger and Paul (Jorris) MacKnight.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Vern was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law – Richard (Arlene) Olsen; father and mother-in-law – John (Dorothy) Seeger; granddaughter – Berit Beck; great granddaughter – Hailey Beck; and daughter-in-law – Christine Olsen.