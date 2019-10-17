Vicki Lynn Beres

June 14, 1958 – October 15, 2019

RACINE – Vicki Lynn (nee: Meistad) Beres, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 following a courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vicki was born in Mondovi, WI on June 14, 1958 to Leonard and Geraldine (nee: Kent) Meistad. She was a graduate of Gilmanton High School. On April 21, 1979 in Holy Communion Lutheran Church – Racine, she was united in marriage with Jeffrey A. Beres.

Among her interests, Vicki was an avid flower & vegetable gardener who enjoyed canning; watching HGTV for household ideas, casinos, soaking up the sun while relaxing in her pool, and an occasional visit with "Dr. McGillicuddy". Above all, Vicki loved spending time with her entire family. They were her world!

Surviving are her loving husband of 40 years, Jeff; daughter, Teresa (Shawn) Gagne; son, Robert (Amanda) Beres; grandchildren, Tristyn, Kadyn, Camdyn & Carsyn Gagne; Brodie & Kooper Beres; mom, Gerri Meistad; sister, Brenda (James) Winchester; brothers-in-law, George Schumacher & David (Georgia) Beres; sister-in-law, Kim Meistad; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vicki was preceded in death by her dad, Leonard Meistad; sister, Laurie Schumacher; brother, Todd Wayne Meistad and by Jeff's parents, Leroy & Fern Beres.

A memorial service celebrating Vicki's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Michael Mullane & his entire staff and to Aurora Home Hospice for the compassionate care & support given in Vicki's time of need. Also, thank you to oncology nurse, Sue & husband, for giving Vicki a ride in her Rolls-Royce when the going got tough. May God bless all of you!

