Vicki Lynn Beres (1958 - 2019)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Vicki Lynn Beres

June 14, 1958 – October 15, 2019

RACINE – Vicki Lynn (nee: Meistad) Beres, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 following a courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vicki was preceded in death by her dad, Leonard Meistad; sister, Laurie Schumacher; brother, Todd Wayne Meistad and by Jeff's parents, Leroy & Fern Beres.

A memorial service celebrating Vicki's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 18, 2019
