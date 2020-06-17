Victor J. Morris
Victor Joseph Morris(Victor Joseph Stanislaus Marozas)

MT. PLEASANT - Victor J. Morris, 96, passed away on June 13, 2020. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, June 18th, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private family burial will be in Mound Cemetery.

Please see our website for the complete obituary.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf .com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
18
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
June 16, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
