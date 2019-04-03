Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor M. Patrizzi.

Victor M. Patrizzi

July 10, 1935 - March 27, 2019

RACINE - Victor M. Patrizzi, 83, passed away in Ascension-All Saints, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Kenosha on July 10, 1935, the son of the late Anthony and Josephina (nee: Diamonte) Patrizzi.

Surviving are his wife, Darlene; her children, Don (Kim) Jacob, of Racine, Denise (Roland) Weier, of Elkhorn, and David Jacob, of Racine; five grandchildren, Danielle, Courtney (Justin), Jessica, Jacob, and Justin, his great grandson, Trenton; and his extended Patrizzi family.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 8th At 6:00 p.m., followed by full military honors. Visitation will be in the funeral home on the April 8th from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. The Roma Lodge Service will be held at 5:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to Grace Hospice, the Program, or the Wisconsin Honor Flight. Program.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Grace Hospice for their loving Care.

