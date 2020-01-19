Vina Dolores Jacobs

December 15, 1932 – January 10, 2020

RACINE – Vina Dolores Jacobs passed away at St. Monica's Senior Living on January 10, 2020. Graciously welcomed to eternal life by her Lord Jesus, she is now in joyous reunion with family and friends who passed on before.

Vina was born on December 15, 1932 to John Arndt and Eunice Teresa (nee Dahle) Jacobs in Racine, Wisconsin, the city and state she loved so well. Vina attended Knapp Elementary, Mitchell Junior High, Washington Park High, and UW-Madison, earning a BA in Communications.

Prior to college, she worked at the Dumore Company, saving so she could go on and further her education. After graduating, she worked for a year at Madison Newspapers, Inc., then studied for a summer in Mexico at the University of Veracruz; living with a Mexican family, learning Spanish. From there, she moved to beautiful Colorado, initially working at a downtown Denver travel agency, then at Bendix Aviation. Some years later, she was transferred to Los Angeles, then San Bernardino, California, where she started missing family and friends back home in Wisconsin. So, she returned to Racine, settling in at S. C. Johnson, working there for 21 years in sales, public relations and communications, retiring in 1986.

Vina thanks God for a long and healthy retirement, traveling and continuing to learn via her laptop computer. An avid reader, especially of mysteries and spy thrillers; she also loved her daily copy of the Racine Journal Times and found great peace and understanding in reading her Bible.

Vina Dolores bids farewell for now to the friends and family she leaves behind. She remembers her special cousin Sylvia Martin. A special thank you to cousin Lynn Filipek and husband Jim who loved and cared about her, attending to all the many details, giving her peace of mind in her later years. And, of course, she warmly leaves with a fond "See you sooner or later" to all the friends she made while living at Fountain Hills Senior Living.

At Vina's request, there will be no service or visitation. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her beloved brother, Jerome Gordon Jacobs, who preceded her in September, 2009.

Praise God, she is Home at last.

