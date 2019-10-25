Viola Buhler

April 24, 1936 - October 23, 2019

RACINE - Viola Buhler, 83, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac.

Viola was born to the late Einor and Anna (nee: Nielsen) Jensen on April 24, 1936, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Donald L. Buhler on September 15, 1956, at Bethania Lutheran Church in Racine. They were married until Donald's passing in May of 2015.

Viola worked in credit counseling at Curtain Clinic for several years. She loved to cook, but loved to have her Taco Bell every once in a while. Viola enjoyed traveling up north to their cabin and sitting on the porch with her husband, Donald. The two would have snacks and cocktails, with Viola having her gin, while looking over the Flambeau River.

Left to cherish Viola's memory are her children: Michael (Andrea) Buhler of Fond du Lac, Steven Buhler of Franksville, and Kathleen (Paul) Pedersen of Merrill; grandchildren: Mark (Krystal) Buhler, Eric Buhler, Forrest Buhler, and Alexandra Buhler; sister, Ella (William) Berger; sister-in-law, Marge Sweet; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Viola is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Buhler and her brother-in-law, Robert Buhler.

A celebration of Viola's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm. Viola's final resting place will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with her husband, Donald. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac for their care for Viola as well as Debbie and Jodie for the home care they provided for Viola.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361