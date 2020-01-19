Viola M. (Otwaska) Braznell (1917 - 2020)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Obituary
Viola M. BraznellNee: Otwaska

April 6, 1917 - January 13, 2020

RACINE - Viola M. Braznell, age 102, passed away peacefully Monday January 13, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, on Monday January 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at the church Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 19, 2020
