Viola M. BraznellNee: Otwaska
April 6, 1917 - January 13, 2020
RACINE - Viola M. Braznell, age 102, passed away peacefully Monday January 13, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, on Monday January 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at the church Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or have been suggested.
