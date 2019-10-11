Violet June (Erickson) Coleman

January 21, 1933 - October 5, 2019

Violet June (Erickson) Coleman, 86, formerly of Racine and Madison, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Violet was born on January 21, 1933 in Racine, WI to Swedish immigrants Gustave and Ada (nee: Anderson) Erickson. She was the eighth of nine children, and one of three Deaf sisters. She attended the WI School School for the Deaf in Delavan, where classmates became lifelong, cherished friends. On June 4, 1960 Violet married Kenneth Dale Coleman, a Gallaudet University student from Oklahoma. They were married nearly 50 years before his passing in 2007. She moved to be near her son in Madison shortly thereafter, and then near her daughter in California in 2012. Some of Violet's employers included Oster, The Camelot, M & I Bank, The Journal Times, and Mitchell Elementary, where she retired as a teacher's aide for Deaf and autistic children. She was a founder of the Racine-Kenosha Club of the Deaf, and a constant community volunteer. She especially loved teaching sign language to anyone who wanted to learn. She was proudest, however, of her family. She became a Mom at age 38 and a Grandma at 70. She always claimed that they "kept her young".

Violet is survived by her children Candace and Chris Brown, and Craig and Angela Coleman; grandchildren Coleman, Gavin, Cameron and Ava; sister Joy (Milton) Lee, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Ken, and siblings Robert (Phyllis) Erickson, Ruth Nass, Norma (Clarence) Posthuma, Edith (William) Suys, H. Raymond (Marge) Erickson, Shirley (Donald) Hilgers and Beverley (Alan) Ainsworth. Violet loved jokes, ASL, the color purple, winning cards, watching football (go Packers!), and laughing out loud. She had an unwavering strength and feisty determination to overcome any obstacle in her way. She was known for her bright smile, sweet nature, and being a friend to all. While absolutely brokenhearted, we take comfort in knowing she's back with her sisters playing cards and winning all their money. We love you Purple Party Girl.

Celebrations of life in CA and WI are being planned. Email [email protected] Donations to in lieu of flowers. Extra points if it supports a Deaf cause, animals, dementia or card sharks.