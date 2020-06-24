Virginia C. Kovach
1923 - 2020
Virginia C. Kovach

2/16/1923 - 6/20/2020

FRANKLIN - Virginia C. Kovach "Ginny" (Nee: Acker) Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the age of 97.

Please see the funeral homes website for family details.

Visitation at Max Sass funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Friday, June 26, 11 am - 2 PM. Funeral service at 2 PM. Burial at St. Martin Of Tours Cemetery.

Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home

Mission Hills Chapel

8910 W. Drexel Ave.

Franklin, WI. 53132

414-427-0707

www.maxsass.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
