Virginia C. Kovach
2/16/1923 - 6/20/2020
FRANKLIN - Virginia C. Kovach "Ginny" (Nee: Acker) Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the age of 97.
Visitation at Max Sass funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Friday, June 26, 11 am - 2 PM. Funeral service at 2 PM. Burial at St. Martin Of Tours Cemetery.
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home
Mission Hills Chapel
8910 W. Drexel Ave.
Franklin, WI. 53132
414-427-0707
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 24, 2020.