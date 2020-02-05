Virginia "Ginny" Fazzari

October 16, 1954 - February 1, 2020

Virginia "Ginny" Fazzari (nee Schulze), 89, of Washington,Missouri, passed away on February 1, 2020. Ginny, the daughter of the late Louis Schulze and Audrey (nee Stewart), was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. On October 16, 1954, she married Frank Fazzari. Ginny was an avid reader and an accomplished writer. She wrote her own book and penned many original poems. Ginny was passionate about travel and loved working as a motor coach tour guide. Though she traveled often, she always kept close tabs on the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Frank of Washington, Missouri; children, Steven Fazzari and wife Jasmine of St. Louis, Missouri, and Nancy Stelmachowicz and husband Greg of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Renee Fazzari and husband Alex Szabo, Anthony Fazzari and wife Maille Faughnan, Evan Stelmachowicz and wife Angelica, and Noah Stelmachowicz; great grandchildren, Westen and Sierra Szabo.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering to meet the family will be held at Zion UCC in Union, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:30 am followed by a memorial service 11:30 am. Ginny would be pleased if those attending the celebration of her life wear bright colors.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the World Hunger Relief or Camp MoVal.

Arrangements in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington, Missouri.