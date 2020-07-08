1/1
Virginia K. (Fink) Sigwart
1942 - 2020
Virginia K. Sigwart(Nee: Fink)

August 22, 1942 - July 3, 2020

SUSSEX, WI/Formerly of Racine - Virginia Katherine Sigwart, age 77, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital. She was born in Racine, August 22, 1942, daughter of the late Nicholas and Gladys (Nee:Ruf) Fink.

Virginia graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1960". She had been employed for many years at Von Schrader Company retiring from Racine Industries. Virginia was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved her cats. Above all she treasured the time spent with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, William (Amanda) Heidenreich of Gastonia, NC, Joseph (Pam) Heidenreich of Pewaukee, WI; grandchildren, Kristin, Erica, Allison, Nicholas, Lindsay, Trevor, Ashley, and Haili; and great grandson Cameron on the way. Virginia is further survived by her brother, Harold (Sheila) Fink; other relatives, friends, and her two feline friends Samie and Sadie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sigwart; her son, John Sigwart; and her sister, Genevieve Hinkle.

Friends and relatives may meet with the family at the funeral home Friday, July 10, 2020 5-7 P.M. Groups of 25 will be observed. Please wear a mask. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the ICU team at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
