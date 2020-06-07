Virginia Kay Johnson

April 17, 1947 - May 29, 2020

Virginia Kay Johnson, age 73, passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at Kenosha Estates. Virginia was born in Racine on April 17, 1947, daughter of the late Angelo and Yolanda (nee: Puzzo) Natale.

She graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1965". Virginia will be best remembered for her great love of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Virginia will be dearly missed by her children, Angela Christman, Steven Hellesen, both of Racine; grandchildren, Steven Hansen and Tyler Christman; great grandson, Jonathan Christman; sister, Sharon Winger; niece, Lauren (Rick) Dewhirst; great niece and great nephew, Isabella and Anthony Dewhirst; the love of her life, Tom Sorenson; cousins, other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held.

