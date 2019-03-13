RACINE - Virginia Mae (nee: Ganzel) Medendorp, 94, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Racine on October 10, 1924 to the late Keith and Gladys (nee: Hady) Ganzel. On July 3, 1948, Virginia was united in marriage to Peter Medendorp. She was an active member of Racine Christian Reformed Church. She will be missed by her children, Linda (Michael) Tinholt, Debora (Harry) Williams, Pamela (Moises) Vallejos, Peter (Laura) Medendorp, Sandra (Richard) Mundell, Keith (Lisa) Medendorp, David (Tracy) Medendorp, Virginia (Joseph) Evreniadis, Clara (Jay) Krygsheld, Sara (Calvin) Timmer, Barbara (Mark) Lammers, and Laura (Dan) Decker; 40 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and another due in April, two brothers, William (Marge) Ganzel and Richard (Nancy) Ganzel, sisters-in-law, Genevieve and Sheryl Medendorp. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Peter on February 8, 2003. Funeral services will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St., on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. There will be a visitation at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Virginia will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to Racine Christian School and The Salvation Army have been suggested by the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 13, 2019