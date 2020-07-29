1/1
Virginia P. "Ginny" (Garella) Wemmert
Virginia P. Wemmert "Ginny"(Nee Garella)

CALEDONIA - Passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Loving mother of Jennifer (Tim) Jaeger. Dear Grandmother of Troy (Bria) Wemmert, Jordan (Caitlyn) Bloemers, Jaelynn Jaeger. Great-Grandmother of Braedyn, Hunter, Connor Wemmert and Blakelyn Bloemers. Also survived by her aunt Connie Sanfilippo her cousin Mary Ann Marshell and her great friend John Wemmert and other relatives and friends.

Virginia's hard work ethic started when she began farming at a young age and then continued her hard work at SC Johnson Co. for 47 years.

Private services will be held.



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ginny's passing. She was very kind to me when I started at SCJ and a good friend.
Paula Johnson
Coworker
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Cooper(line 254 crew)
Coworker
July 28, 2020
I work with Vinginia on Line 254 when I started at SCJ in 1973 and she was a very nice lady . I am so sorry to here about her passing . RIP Virginia
Michael Bartsch
Coworker
