Virginia Worachek

January 30, 1923 - July 3, 2019

Virginia Dorothy Malinowski Worachek, age 96, died on July 3, 2019 at her residence in Burlington, Wisconsin. Virginia was born on January 30, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Clara (Januszewski) Malinowski.

Her early life was spent in Milwaukee and West Allis, Wisconsin. During World War II she did clerical work for the U. S. Navy in Washington, D. C.

She married Frank J. Worachek III in Crivitz, Wisconsin, on January 13, 1951. They lived and raised their family in White Lake, Three Lakes, Madison, and Necedah, Wisconsin. Virginia was a wife, mother and an exceptional cook and baker. She was well-known for her chocolate cherry cake and Bohemian siskys.

Virginia is survived by four children: Roger in Peach Tree City, Georgia; James in Middleton, Wisconsin; Timothy in Waterford, Wisconsin, and Mary (Matthew Jarocki) Worachek Jarocki in Burlington. She is also survived by grandchildren Kristi, Rachelle, Taylor, and Alyssa; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 1999 and her son Frank in 2010.

A Mass for Virginia will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington with Fr. Sergio Rodriguez officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 10 AM until 10:45 AM in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will take place at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Necedah, Wisconsin on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Immaculate Conception in Burlington.

Whenever she had to say goodbye to family members, Virginia would say, "Take good care of each other." We will, Mom.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home

625 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105

262-763-3434