Vivian B. Zember

April 3, 1928 – April 19, 2019

Racine – Vivian B. (nee: Bedard) Zember, age 91; beloved wife of the late John A. Zember; passed away peacefully at Lakeshore at Siena on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery – Hwy 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 9:30 – 11:00 am.

Please see this coming Wednesday's edition of the newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com