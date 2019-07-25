Vivian C. Rognsvoog(Nee: Goetz)

February 11, 1919 - July 22, 2019

RACINE - Vivian C. Rognsvoog, age 100, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, February 11, 1919, daughter of the late Albert and Veronica (Nee: Matt) Goetz.

On November 12, 1936 she was united in marriage to Herman P. Rognsvoog who preceded her in death June 18, 1997. Vivian was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. She loved playing bingo. More than anything she treasured time with her family.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Helen "Toots" M. (Charles) Buisse of Racine, Laurida Reesman of Gurnee, IL, Gloria May Graser of Racine; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Peter Rognsvoog; son-in-law, Robert Reesman; brother, Theodore (Janet) Goetz, Dorothy (Gerald) Schroeder, Veronica (Douglas) Rude, Carolyn Goetz.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm with Rev. John Anderson officiating. Private interment will be held at Norway Cemetery. Memorials to Ridgewood Care Center Activity Department have been suggested.

